Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of CARA opened at $11.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $592.33 million, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $29.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

