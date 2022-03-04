Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.18). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,391.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $654.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,369,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,528,000 after purchasing an additional 197,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,164 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,926,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,489 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,336,000 after acquiring an additional 351,457 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after acquiring an additional 396,637 shares during the period. 36.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

