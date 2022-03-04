Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Issued By Truist Financial

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wendy’s in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday. Argus downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Shares of WEN opened at $22.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average of $22.59. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $915,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 361,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $868,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 132,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

