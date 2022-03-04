Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Increased by Analyst

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Insulet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43.

PODD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Insulet in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.23.

Shares of PODD opened at $265.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,153.87 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Insulet has a 12 month low of $193.70 and a 12 month high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at $203,619,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,078,434,000 after purchasing an additional 579,764 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at $140,781,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Insulet by 483.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 540,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,505,000 after acquiring an additional 447,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Insulet by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $450,418,000 after acquiring an additional 368,775 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

