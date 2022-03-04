Qcash Market Capitalization Hits $64.00 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last seven days, Qcash has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Qcash has a market capitalization of $64.00 million and $142.28 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00042668 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.36 or 0.06726017 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,861.96 or 0.99790248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00044565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00048153 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002910 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.