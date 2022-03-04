QinetiQ Group’s (QQ) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 335 ($4.49) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($4.96) to GBX 340 ($4.56) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised QinetiQ Group to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.49) to GBX 320 ($4.29) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.43) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 406 ($5.45).

LON QQ opened at GBX 300.60 ($4.03) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 268.72. QinetiQ Group has a 1-year low of GBX 236 ($3.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 364.40 ($4.89).

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

