Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $175.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $174.14 and a one year high of $276.60. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.29). Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $447.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KWR. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 43,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

