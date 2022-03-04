QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Raised by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,757 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.7% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 79,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 36,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 23.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

QCOM stock opened at $165.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.07. The firm has a market cap of $185.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 31.16%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,010. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

