Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Quanex Building Products updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NX traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $22.78. 3,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.58. Quanex Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.82%.

In other news, Director Jason Lippert acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.40 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Laverne Wilson acquired 4,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,163.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 12,468 shares of company stock worth $301,718 over the last three months. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 20.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after buying an additional 63,512 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 9.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 7.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after acquiring an additional 16,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

