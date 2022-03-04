Quant (QNT) Trading Up 11.6% Over Last Week

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. One Quant coin can currently be bought for about $123.00 or 0.00301430 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Quant has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. Quant has a total market cap of $1.48 billion and approximately $67.64 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Quant

Quant is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

