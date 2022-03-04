Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.94% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Quanterix stock opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.66. Quanterix has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $69.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 1.60.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 44.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Quanterix will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $97,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $47,699.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,047 shares of company stock worth $396,471. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Quanterix by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 21,913 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Quanterix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,139,000 after purchasing an additional 42,854 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Quanterix by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 25,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

