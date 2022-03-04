Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Short Interest Update

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,800 shares, an increase of 66.3% from the January 31st total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Separately, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.
Shares of Quarterhill stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.66. 7,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,009. The company has a market cap of $189.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. Quarterhill has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $2.34.
Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.
