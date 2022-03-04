Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Holdings Cut by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 728,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 77,934 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 694,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 28,713 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 13.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 15,982 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 34.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 35,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Radiant Logistics stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $331.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.27. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $8.74.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $332.77 million for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 24.64%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Radiant Logistics from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Radiant Logistics Profile (Get Rating)

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.