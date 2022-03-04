Randel William Woodgrift Sells 964 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $113,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $120.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.93. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.