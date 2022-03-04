Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Stake Boosted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,594 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Range Resources were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,039 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,280,000 after purchasing an additional 41,076 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 329.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 83,665 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 64,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Range Resources by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after acquiring an additional 818,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Range Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 329,493 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RRC shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities raised shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

