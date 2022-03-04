Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1,536.00

Shares of Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,536 ($20.61) and last traded at GBX 1,546.06 ($20.74), with a volume of 24321 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,600 ($21.47).

RAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,170 ($29.12) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,595 ($34.82) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Friday, February 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.89) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,275 ($30.52).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,869.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,930.92. The stock has a market cap of £961.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 54 ($0.72) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $27.00. Rathbone Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.90%.

About Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

