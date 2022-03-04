Raymond James Analysts Give Parkland (TSE:PKI) a C$52.00 Price Target

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) has been given a C$52.00 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank downgraded Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.09.

Parkland stock traded up C$1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$33.23. 523,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,323. The firm has a market cap of C$5.07 billion and a PE ratio of 35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.27. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$31.18 and a 12 month high of C$41.89.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

