Raymond James Reiterates “C$13.00” Price Target for Centerra Gold (TSE:CG)

Raymond James set a C$13.00 price target on Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold to C$9.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.02.

Shares of CG opened at C$12.53 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$8.21 and a one year high of C$13.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.84. The stock has a market cap of C$3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.60%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

