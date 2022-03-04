Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Definitive Healthcare (DH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ: DH):

3/2/2022 – Definitive Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass. “

2/24/2022 – Definitive Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $30.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Definitive Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/24/2022 – Definitive Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $46.00.

2/24/2022 – Definitive Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $23.00.

1/25/2022 – Definitive Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $21.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Definitive Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Definitive Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass. “

DH traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $20.34. 717,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,717. Definitive Healthcare Corp has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare Corp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,854.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,959,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,246,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 431.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,600,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,116,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,514,000 after acquiring an additional 805,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

