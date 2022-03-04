Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for J. M. Smucker (SJM)

J. M. Smucker (NYSE: SJM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/2/2022 – J. M. Smucker had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $117.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – J. M. Smucker had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $143.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – J. M. Smucker had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $140.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – J. M. Smucker had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $138.00 to $131.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – J. M. Smucker had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/17/2022 – J. M. Smucker had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $107.00 to $111.00.

1/11/2022 – J. M. Smucker had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE SJM opened at $133.42 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $114.31 and a one year high of $145.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.30.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.65%.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8,965.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,751 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,056,000. State Street Corp grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,924,000 after purchasing an additional 561,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 52.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,445,000 after purchasing an additional 527,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 7,256.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 254,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,511,000 after purchasing an additional 250,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

