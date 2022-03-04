Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Visteon (VC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Visteon (NASDAQ: VC):
- 2/22/2022 – Visteon had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $145.00.
- 2/21/2022 – Visteon was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $156.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $119.00.
- 2/18/2022 – Visteon had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2022 – Visteon had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $132.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2022 – Visteon had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $145.00.
Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $111.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 112.87 and a beta of 2.04. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $91.59 and a twelve month high of $136.58.
Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.23 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. Visteon’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.
