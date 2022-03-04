Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) Short Interest Down 55.6% in February

Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the January 31st total of 9,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCHG remained flat at $$9.94 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,094. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. Recharge Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Recharge Acquisition by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC raised its position in Recharge Acquisition by 1.6% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 104,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Recharge Acquisition by 6.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 11,232.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 22.7% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 54,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

