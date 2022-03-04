RED Price Hits $0.0032 on Top Exchanges (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. During the last seven days, RED has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One RED coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. RED has a market cap of $414,843.79 and $26,802.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.86 or 0.00258203 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00013737 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001378 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000473 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001729 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

