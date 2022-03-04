Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) will announce ($1.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.93) and the lowest is ($1.13). Redfin posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 194.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $643.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.23.

In other news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $36,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $106,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,814 shares of company stock valued at $4,811,509 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Redfin by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Redfin by 566.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.41. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $19.63 and a fifty-two week high of $77.94.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

