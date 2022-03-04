Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Hits New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $19.57 and last traded at $19.63, with a volume of 5575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.47.

Specifically, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $36,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $616,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,814 shares of company stock worth $4,811,509. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RDFN. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stephens downgraded shares of Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $88.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.41.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 70.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Redfin by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

