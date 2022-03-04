Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) PT Lowered to $67.50

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $67.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

REG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Regency Centers from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.11.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Shares of REG stock traded down $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $66.64. The company had a trading volume of 19,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Regency Centers has a one year low of $54.50 and a one year high of $78.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.22 and its 200 day moving average is $70.68.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.89 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.48%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 635.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.