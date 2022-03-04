Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 81,600 Shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Dynatronics were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16. Dynatronics Co. has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $1.79.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Dynatronics had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatronics Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DYNT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dynatronics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.13.

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

