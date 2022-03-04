Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 253,628 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 57,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 217.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 431,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 215,847 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in GoHealth by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 477,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 234,275 shares in the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOCO opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.13. GoHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

GOCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial lowered GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

