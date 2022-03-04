Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in GCM Grosvenor were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,515,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,976,000 after purchasing an additional 411,096 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,712,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 80,664 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 787.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 516,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 458,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GCM Grosvenor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.04. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $13.55.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 187.86% and a net margin of 4.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is 160.01%.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile (Get Rating)

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.