Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 133,441 Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 306,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 133,441 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 367.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $35,594.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 276,102 shares of company stock worth $697,618 over the last three months. 3.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TCON opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TRACON Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.