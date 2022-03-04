Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

NASDAQ REGI traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.01. 274,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,768. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $85.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.77.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 147,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 61,727 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 107,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 19,128 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 15,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group (Get Rating)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.