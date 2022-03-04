Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Repay had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Repay updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

RPAY stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $15.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,319. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.69. Repay has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $25.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Repay by 26.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Repay during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Repay by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Repay by 18.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Repay by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,907,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

