Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ardelyx, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ARDX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.24.

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $106.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.74. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,566.45% and a negative return on equity of 143.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the third quarter worth $29,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the third quarter worth $38,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ardelyx by 213.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Ardelyx by 249.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 28,212 shares during the period. 42.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 1,000,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $1,240,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 669,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $1,010,919.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,678,199 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,178 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

