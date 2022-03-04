Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Trex Company, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Trex in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Trex’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TREX. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Trex from $132.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.62.

TREX stock opened at $76.73 on Wednesday. Trex has a 12-month low of $75.80 and a 12-month high of $140.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.19 and its 200 day moving average is $110.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Trex by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 263,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 396,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,545,000 after buying an additional 142,149 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Trex by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC raised its position in Trex by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 51,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

