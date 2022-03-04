Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Natera, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Natera in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Westenberg now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($1.30) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.97). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Natera’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.74) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.99) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTRA. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Natera to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.45.

NTRA opened at $60.05 on Thursday. Natera has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.67 and a 200-day moving average of $95.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 98.93% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $434,744.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $289,860.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,246 shares of company stock valued at $6,489,361. 10.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,131,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 160.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,887,000 after purchasing an additional 800,134 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 30.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,514,000 after purchasing an additional 718,619 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Natera in the third quarter valued at $73,013,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Natera by 114.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,057,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,825,000 after buying an additional 564,045 shares in the last quarter.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

