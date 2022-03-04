Research Analysts Set Expectations for Everi Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Everi in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. B. Riley also issued estimates for Everi’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EVRI. Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $22.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 2.64. Everi has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.27.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.52. Everi had a return on equity of 262.45% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Everi by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,448,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,025,000 after buying an additional 75,760 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Everi in the third quarter valued at about $314,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the third quarter worth about $1,256,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Everi by 106.4% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 162,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 83,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everi by 53.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

