Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for SBA Communications (SBAC)

SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/2/2022 – SBA Communications was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/2/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $370.00 to $365.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $400.00 to $385.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $379.00 to $384.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $405.00 to $360.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $407.00 to $384.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $378.00 to $376.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/10/2022 – SBA Communications was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $377.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $405.00.
- 1/3/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $365.00 to $425.00.
Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $326.03 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.97 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $329.11 and its 200 day moving average is $343.08.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,087 shares of company stock worth $2,604,776 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 331.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
