Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for SBA Communications (SBAC)

SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/2/2022 – SBA Communications was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/2/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $370.00 to $365.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $400.00 to $385.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $379.00 to $384.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $405.00 to $360.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $407.00 to $384.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $378.00 to $376.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – SBA Communications was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $377.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $405.00.

1/3/2022 – SBA Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $365.00 to $425.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $326.03 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.97 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $329.11 and its 200 day moving average is $343.08.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,087 shares of company stock worth $2,604,776 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 331.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

