ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $928.76 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) will post sales of $928.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $981.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $898.00 million. ResMed posted sales of $768.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year sales of $3.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ResMed.
ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.47. The business had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share.
In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total transaction of $386,957.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.92, for a total value of $662,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,786,951 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in ResMed in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:RMD traded up $4.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.60. 507,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,503. ResMed has a 52 week low of $179.37 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.37. The company has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.37.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.32%.
ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.
