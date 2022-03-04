Reviewing ACV Auctions (ACVA) and Its Competitors

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ: ACVA – Get Rating) is one of 219 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare ACV Auctions to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ACV Auctions and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ACV Auctions $358.43 million -$78.18 million -14.71 ACV Auctions Competitors $3.05 billion $459.57 million 5.44

ACV Auctions’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than ACV Auctions. ACV Auctions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ACV Auctions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACV Auctions -21.89% -13.47% -8.06% ACV Auctions Competitors -16.69% -61.29% 2.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.9% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for ACV Auctions and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACV Auctions 0 2 11 0 2.85 ACV Auctions Competitors 1277 6417 11811 339 2.57

ACV Auctions currently has a consensus target price of $29.83, suggesting a potential upside of 125.33%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 43.60%. Given ACV Auctions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

ACV Auctions peers beat ACV Auctions on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

ACV Auctions Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACV Auctions, Inc., operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

