Reviewing Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) & Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY)

Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Rating) and Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Green Organic Dutchman shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Green Organic Dutchman has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daiwa Securities Group has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Green Organic Dutchman and Daiwa Securities Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Organic Dutchman 0 0 0 0 N/A Daiwa Securities Group 1 1 0 0 1.50

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Green Organic Dutchman and Daiwa Securities Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Organic Dutchman $18.30 million 2.54 -$136.27 million ($0.09) -0.96 Daiwa Securities Group $5.44 billion 1.84 $985.42 million $0.77 7.62

Daiwa Securities Group has higher revenue and earnings than Green Organic Dutchman. Green Organic Dutchman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daiwa Securities Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Green Organic Dutchman and Daiwa Securities Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Organic Dutchman -154.35% -23.37% -16.88% Daiwa Securities Group 20.07% 6.16% 0.38%

Summary

Daiwa Securities Group beats Green Organic Dutchman on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Organic Dutchman (Get Rating)

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of management services to its subsidiaries. The firm produces, cultivates, processes, and distributes cannabis and related products. Its products include dried and fresh cannabis; cannabis plants and seeds, oils, topicals, and extracts; and edible cannabis. The company was founded by Scott Skinner and Jeannette VanderMarel in 2012 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Daiwa Securities Group (Get Rating)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. engages in the management and control of its subsidiaries and affiliates which are involved in securities-related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, Investment, and Others. The Retail segment provides financial products and services to individual investors and unlisted companies. The Wholesale segment includes Global Markets, which provides sales and trading services of stocks, bonds, foreign exchange, and derivative products; and Global Investment Banking, which offers securities underwriting, merger and acquisition advisory, and investment banking services. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment trust, pension fund management, and other asset management services. The Investment segment focuses on the creation of new investment funds while managing the return on investment of existing projects. The Others segment includes management of subsidiaries, banking business, information service, back-office, and real estate rental. The company was founded on May 1, 1902 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

