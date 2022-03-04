Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Revolution Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.43. Revolution Medicines has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $50.88. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.90.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 587.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,811,000 after purchasing an additional 369,181 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,930,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,554 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

