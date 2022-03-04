RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RFIL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RF Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RF Industries in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.10. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $21.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $75,582.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Cefali bought 7,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,252.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 21,381 shares of company stock valued at $159,763 in the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RF Industries by 22,258.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 10,684 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in RF Industries in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in RF Industries in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in RF Industries by 323.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 36,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in RF Industries in the second quarter valued at about $197,000. 37.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

