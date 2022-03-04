Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rightmove from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Rightmove from GBX 660 ($8.86) to GBX 650 ($8.72) in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rightmove in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $695.00.

OTCMKTS RTMVY opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.23. Rightmove has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $22.09.

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

