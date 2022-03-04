Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Short Interest Up 385.7% in February

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 385.7% from the January 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS RYES traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,093. Rise Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.

Get Rise Gold alerts:

About Rise Gold (Get Rating)

Rise Gold Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California. The company was formerly known as Rise Resources Inc and changed its name to Rise Gold Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rise Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rise Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.