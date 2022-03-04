Robert W. Baird Upgrades Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $36.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.43.

Shares of VIR stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.52. 11,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $23.42 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.23.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $812.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.90 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 46771.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $41,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $21,093,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 479,704 shares of company stock worth $24,276,001 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,248,000 after buying an additional 148,420 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

