Robert W. Baird Upgrades Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $36.00.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.43.
Shares of VIR stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.52. 11,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $23.42 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.23.
In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $41,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $21,093,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 479,704 shares of company stock worth $24,276,001 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,248,000 after buying an additional 148,420 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vir Biotechnology (Get Rating)
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
