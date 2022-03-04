Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Companies Inc.is a holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Rocket Companies Inc.is based in DETROIT. “

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.32.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a current ratio of 24.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 50.47%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gainplan LLC raised its position in Rocket Companies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 62,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Companies (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rocket Companies (RKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.