Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an emerging, clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare, undertreated diseases. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RCKT. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Shares of RCKT opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.36 and a quick ratio of 17.36. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average of $25.68.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah bought 22,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $381,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 428,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 58,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,760,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,990,000 after buying an additional 147,812 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,155,000 after buying an additional 15,636 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

