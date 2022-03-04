Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ENVX stock traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.06. 146,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,022. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average is $21.40. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $39.48.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

