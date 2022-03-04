Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.930-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.710-$5.120 EPS.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $4.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.20. 88,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,052,419. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Ross Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.69.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

