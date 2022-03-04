Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Rover Metals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 506200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Separately, Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Rover Metals from C$0.18 to C$0.19 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Rover Metals Corp., a natural resource exploration company, owns, exploits, explores for, develops, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold resources. Its flagship property is the Cabin Lake gold-in-iron formation property covering the total area of 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

